Teen accused of murdering man at North Miami Beach ATM now charged as adult

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen caught on camera robbing and shooting a man at a North Miami Beach ATM is being charged as an adult.

Marcine Hill, 17, is accused of killing his victim in full view of surveillance cameras at a Bank of America branch on Nov. 1.

According to North Miami Beach Police, Hill robbed 26-year-old Dillon Steve at the bank in the area of Northeast 163rd Street and 12th Avenue.

At some point in the robbery, detectives said the suspect, who was seen on surveillance video holding a gun, opened fire on his 26-year-old victim.

Steve later died from his injuries.

Hill initially appeared in juvenile court after his arrest, but the State Attorney’s Office has decided to charge him as an adult for the crime. Hill has been charged with second-degree murder.

