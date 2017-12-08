Teen accused of killing passenger in Key Biscayne crash sentenced

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen accused of causing a 2016 crash in Key Biscayne that killed his passenger was sentenced to four years in state prison, Friday.

Isaias Medina sat in a Miami courtroom shortly before his sentence was read out. In addition to his jail term, the teen will also serve one year of house arrest and 10 years probation. His license was also suspended for a lifetime.

Medina pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, driving without a license and reckless driving in a crash that happened on New Year’s Day 2016.

The subject, then 17 years old, was speeding when he lost control of the Porsche he was driving, which was his mother’s car, and crashed. His passenger, 18-year-old Daniela San Miguel, was killed in the crash.

Medina’s lawyers asked the judge to sentence him to boot camp, but the family of the teen killed demanded prison time.

They had a chance to speak with Medina directly in court. “I don’t feel hatred toward you,” the victim’s mother, Juanita San Miguel, said to Medina. “I don’t hope that you will have to spend 10 years in prison or ruin your life. No way, that’s not what I want from you, but I hope that judge will give a fair time in prison that will help you for your future .. and one day, be a good model citizen for this society. And lastly, it is very important for me that you know that I forgive you.”

