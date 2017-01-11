Teen accused of causing fatal Coral Springs crash faces judge

A teen accused of causing the fatal crash that killed a mother faced a judge, Wednesday.

At only 17 years old, Eric Abraham has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and grand theft.

Police said the teen drove a stolen car through a red light at Sample Road and Northwest 101st Avenue, on Dec. 27. The car then reportedly collided with a Mercedes carrying 53-year-old Christianne Weiner and her 11-year-old son. Weiner died at the scene while her son had to be hospitalized for his injuries.

Abraham’s bond has been set at $666,000.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.