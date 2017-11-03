Teen accused in fatal ATM shooting charged with murder

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen accused of fatally shooting a man at an ATM in North Miami Beach faced a judge, Friday.

Seventeen-year-old Marcine Hill appeared in juvenile court at the Broward County Courthouse, Friday afternoon. He was charged with second-degree murder.

According to North Miami Beach Police, Hill robbed 26-year-old Dillon Steve at the Bank of America in the area of Northeast 163rd Street and 12th Avenue, Wednesday night. At some point in the robbery, detectives said, the suspect, who was seen on surveillance video holding a gun, fired shots, striking the victim.

Paramedics rushed Steve to Aventura Hospital, where he later died.

Acting on a tip, police took Hill into custody in Lauderhill without incident on Thursday, at around 9 p.m.

North Miami Beach Police Maj. Rich Rand confirmed the arrest during a news conference. “The City of North Miami Beach will not tolerate this type of behavior,” he said. “We worked very closely with our partners in law enforcement, and like I said yesterday, you come into North Miami Beach and commit a crime, we will hunt you down and catch you.”

Hill is currently in custody at the Broward County Jail, but he will eventually be transported to Miami-Dade County.

“It took me 18 hours to find this young man. I’ll find you if you come into North Miami Beach and commit a crime,” said Rand.

Steve’s family has requested privacy at this time.

