Team USA gathers at Marlins Park for World Baseball Classic

Teams from around the world are gathering in South Florida to play ball for the World Baseball Classic.

Fans have been trickling into Marlins Park in Miami, Friday, as Team USA gets ready to take on Colombia.

Those supporting the U.S. are hoping they win the World Baseball Classic for the first time. “I just love baseball,” said Dan Grande, who traveled from New York. “This is like the Olympics of baseball.”

Dennis Hickey, who also traveled from New York, is excited for the tournament. “It’s a dream to come to the World Baseball Classic,” he said.

And everyone 7News spoke to has a favorite player, from Buster Posey to Giancarlo Stanton to Nolan Arenado.

Grande said this is the first time he’s made it to Miami. “Just came along, just booked it, winged it,” he said. “None of my friends are really big baseball fans, so I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll just do it.'”

Team USA is playing in three games this weekend — against Colombia, Dominican Republic and Canada. Whoever comes up on top will advance to the next round with the hopes of playing in the final championship in Los Angeles.

Kansas City Royals first baseman, Eric Hosmer, is a Miami native and came back to South Florida for the event. “I’m happy to be a part of it,” he said. “It’s fun. This is where the fun starts.”

Miami Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich said playing in the tournament with other All-Stars is an honor. “I didn’t know we got paid at all, so I was in it just to put the USA jersey on and represent our country,” he said. “It’s an honor; it’s my first time.”

The tournament is all about the fans, big and small. Now all players are hoping to bring back is a win.

Tickets are still available for Friday and Sunday's games, but Saturday's game is all sold out.

