Teacher accused of roughing up 8-year-old at SW Miami-Dade school

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida schoolteacher is behind bars after she allegedly roughed up a student in the school’s cafeteria, Friday.

Sixty-six-year-old Toni Gillespie-Boykin has been charged with child abuse after, the victim’s father said, the teacher grabbed his daughter by the hair and dragged her.

The incident happened inside the cafeteria of the Caribbean Elementary K-8 Center in Southwest Miami-Dade where, according to the parent, there was an argument among students.

That’s when, the parent said, Gillespie-Boykin pushed a tray on his daughter. When she pushed back, the teacher allegedly grabbed the second-grader by her hair and dragged her.

He also said his daughter had bruises on her legs and scratches on her face.

Gillespie-Boykin has taught at the school for 23 years. She is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said they have already began the process of firing Gillespie-Boykin. In a statement, a spokesperson said, “Dismissal procedures have been initiated. The alleged actions are reprehensible and unacceptable. Our decision to terminate, even as the criminal proceedings evolve, is guided by our highest priority: the protection and welfare of our students.”

