Taxi cab passenger transported to hospital after major highway collision

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman inside a taxi cab was transported to the hospital, Thursday, after a major collision.

7 Skyforce HD hovered over the scene on Interstate 95 going southbound just before the Miami Gardens Drive exit. A woman was seen being taken away by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue on a stretcher after being taken out of the taxi, where she was a passenger.

The taxi cab driver was thrown into the passenger seat due to the impact of the crash, which occurred just before 8:30 a.m. The driver had to be removed from the vehicle.

The conditions of the woman and the driver, and the extent of any injuries sustained, is unknown.

Fire rescue crews shut down the express lanes and have only kept one right lane open.

The clean-up process has begun as officials remain on the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.