Tax Free Weekend draws thousands to South Florida malls

SWEETWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — Families flocked to shopping centers across South Florida on Saturday to take advantage of big savings as part of the state’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.

Shoppers who headed to Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater were mindful that the start of the 2017-18 school year was fast approaching. “My kids really keep up with that and make me go out, even if I don’t want to,” said Niurka Garcia, a mother of three.

It might be a mandatory shopping weekend for many, but shoppers still pointed out the significant discounts. “It’s a great savings. I mean, you have to, you have to,” said Garcia.

The savings were also hard to resist for sixth-grader Gabriella Revuelta, who took the opportunity to stock up on school supplies. “Backpacks, pencils, papers, a bunch of things,” she said.

The list of tax exempt items include:

Most school supplies selling for $15 or less per item

Most clothing and footwear selling for $60 or less per item

Personal computers and accessories for non-commercial use selling for $750 or less per item

The savings are 7 percent in Miami-Dade County and 6 percent in Broward County, where 7News cameras captured shoppers walking with bags in hand at Sawgrass Mills Mall.

“You don’t have to pay tax. That’s why I came out here,” said one woman.

Preparations for a new school year are happening all around South Florida, including Miami’s Overtown neighborhood, where the community was treated to a fun-filled day of music, activities, food and giveaways.

Representatives from train service company Brightline were on hand to give away 1,000 backpacks. “Going back to school is always one of those mixed emotions for children. We just want to make it a positive experience and give them the tools that they need to focus on their education,” said Brightline CEO Dave Howard.

Those backpacks were stuffed with school supplies as well.

Backpacks featured prominently in some of the head-to-toe looks on display during a fashion show for shoppers at Miami International Mall put on by Macy’s. The ensembles gave parents and students some trendy ideas as the countdown to the first day of school continued.

For one mother, however, Saturday’s trip to the mall marked the end of her back-to-school shopping. “Everything’s done. I checked everything off my list already,” she said.

Online shoppers can also take advantage of the tax holiday. Their orders, however, must be placed no later than 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

For a complete list of what is and is not included during Florida’s Tax-Free Weekend, click here.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.