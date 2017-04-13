Tax breaks still possible for businesses that use solar

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida businesses installing renewable energy devices on their properties would get tax breaks under a bill that is moving ahead in the Legislature.

A Senate panel on Thursday unanimously advanced the bill (SB 90) to its last committee stop saying it was the “will of the people.” The bill differs from a house version (HB 1351), which critics say would impede rooftop solar installations by creating consumer protections that would act as barriers for the solar industry.

The state’s three largest electricity companies have spent $26.9 million on campaign contributions in both the 2016 and the upcoming election cycles.

The measures are meant to create a plan for a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2016 that puts businesses on equal footing with residential properties for property tax exemptions.

