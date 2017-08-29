Tampa professor fired after saying Harvey devastation was ‘karma’ for Texas voting Republican

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A University of Tampa professor has been fired after suggesting that the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas was karma for Lone Star State voters who supported Republicans.

According to Fox 13, visiting assistant sociology professor Ken Storey sent out a now-deleted tweet from his personal account, implying that Texas may have deserved to be hit by the category 4 hurricane.

“I don’t believe in instant Karma but this kinda feels like it for Texas. Hopefully this will help them realize the GOP doesn’t care about them,” Storey wrote in the tweet.

After another user pointed out that Florida also voted red in the previous election, and asked if the Sunshine State also deserved devastation, Storey responded, “Yep, those who voted for him here deserve it as well.”

In response to the tweets, the University of Tampa announced that Storey had been “relieved of his duties.”

“As Floridians, we are well aware of the destruction and suffering associated with tropical weather. Our thoughts and prayers are with all impacted by Hurricane Harvey,” the University said in a statement.

Storey also sent a tweet in which he apologized for his statement, Monday.

I deeply regret a statement I posted yesterday. I never meant to wish ill will upon any group. I hope all affected by Harvey recover quickly — Ken Storey (@klstorey) August 28, 2017

