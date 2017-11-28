(CNN) — Tampa police are interviewing a person in connection with four fatal shootings within the last month in the city’s Seminole Heights neighborhood, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said Tuesday.

The person is not under arrest or in police custody, Dugan said.

“We have to be very careful about what we release because this person may be completely innocent,” Dugan said.

He added: “I’m optimistic on this one but only time will tell. We have a lot of work to do.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.