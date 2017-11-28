(CNN) — Tampa Police say they have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with four fatal shootings in the city’s Seminole Heights neighborhood.

Chief Dugan credits arrest in series of Seminole Heights murders to hard work of officers, federal partners, and community members. pic.twitter.com/LxDv7fHv41 — TampaPD (@TampaPD) November 29, 2017

The first shooting occurred 51 days ago, putting the neighborhood on edge. Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said the charging documents are still being crafted at this hour, but that police wanted to get the news out to assure the residents of Seminole Heights.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.