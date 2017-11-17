Tampa church posts warning: ‘This is not a gun-free zone’

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Churches usually use their signs to post information about services and even to spread inspirational messages, but one Tampa church decided to warn wrongdoers: “Please know this is not a gun free zone.”

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Tampa Bay Church’s senior pastor Rodney Howard-Browne posted a message on his Instagram that reads in part:

“Please know this is not a gun free zone – we are heavily armed — any attempt will be dealt with deadly force – yes we are a church and we will protect our people”

Welcome to the River at Tampa Bay Church – our sign at every door of our church #welcomesign #theriverattampabaychurch A post shared by drrmhb (@rodneyhowardbrowne) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:56am PST

The message, which was published on Nov. 7, was signed by “The Pastors.”

Associate pastor Allen Hawes said the sign was put up about a year ago. However, the sign made its rounds again, this time on social media.

Hawes told the Times, “It is a deterrent. Look at what is going on. In the past two months, look at what happened in Texas. Look at what happened in Las Vegas. Because we are a church that is on television, we are very involved in the community. We want people to know that this is a safe zone.”

