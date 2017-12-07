Tampa Chick-fil-A location wows crowds with Christmas display

TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — A central Florida Chick-fil-A is drawing huge crowds for its awesome Christmas light display.

The Tampa restaurant is known for getting into the holiday spirit. Its yearly light display brings in visitors from far and wide, with synchronized lighting and even “snow” flurries.

The store also hosts several “Breakfast with Santa” events.

Visitors can have a snack with Santa as well throughout the month of December, according to Fox 13.

To top it all off, the fast food location invites multiple churches and school bands to perform concerts throughout the holiday season.

