PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog who was stolen from her Tampa-area home was rescued in South Florida nearly six months later, and earlier this month she was reunited with her family.

The family said their precious Pomeranian, Sassy, was stolen from their house near Tampa in January and it wasn’t until earlier in June that she was found more than 200 miles away in Pembroke Pines.

“Officer Higuita was fortunate enough to come across Sassy while he was working road patrol, and he picked Sassy up and brought her to the police department, where we scanned her and, through a microchip, were able to identify Sassy’s family,” said Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Al Xiques. “We contacted them, and they were so happy that someone had found their dog, who was a very important part of their family and had gone missing.”

The family had put up signs and posted on Facebook about Sassy hoping someone would return their beloved pet, but they had no luck tracking her down.

The dog’s owner said she was out shopping when she got the good news that Sassy was found in South Florida. “I was so happy I cried. It was unbelievable, but I never gave up hope,” said the homeowner.

Sassy was finally reunited with her loving family on June 17.

Sassy was found in good health, thanks to Pembroke Pines Animal Assistance Program.

Over 1,300 lost pets have been reunited through the program in the last five years.

