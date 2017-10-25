Tamarac store owner speaks out after gold chain thief gets away

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Jewelry store employees are speaking out about the robber who posed as a customer before fleeing with a gold chain.

Employees at the 25-year-old business in Tamarac said that they have never had a situation like this.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office are now looking for the bold robber who entered Nina’s Jewelry & Watch Supercenter along 71st Street and North University Drive to steal jewelry.

“The gentleman came in to look at some jewelry pieces and he kind of decided on what he wanted,” said store owner Prem Mirpuri, “and he just made a run for it.”

Surveillance cameras captured the scene as the robber tried on the gold chain on Oct. 14 just before 1:45 p.m. and then ran out. He knocked over the owner who tried to block him in the process.

“I was knocked down. He gave me a little bruise but, trying to be a little heroic there,” Mirpuri said.

The robber then jumped a nearby fence.

Officials said the subject is 6 feet tall, has a long beard and he wore a gray backpack.

Mirpuri is hoping someone recognized the robber.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

