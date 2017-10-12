SWMD home catches fire with people inside

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade home caught on fire, Thursday.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the home was abandoned, but there were squatters inside once the flames began.

Heavy smoke poured out of the duplex on Southwest 224th Street, near South Dixie Highway.

Everyone inside was safely evacuated as fire crews extinguished the flames.

An investigation has begun into how the fire started.

