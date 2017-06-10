Swimming advisory issued in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials have issued a water warning for several parks and lakes in South Florida.

A no-swim advisory is in effect for East Greynolds Park, Maule Lake and the Oleta River in North Miami-Dade.

Officials said a sewer valve broke at 168th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, causing nearly 6,000 gallons of waste to enter the water.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department staff have already repaired the break and have posted signs around the affected areas.

The advisory will remain in place until tests come back clean for two days in a row.

