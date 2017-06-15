Swimming advisory issued for Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A swimming advisory for Sunny Isles Beach was posted Thursday, after samples of beach water failed to meet the recreational water quality standard for the bacteria enterococci.

Two consecutive samples of beach water collected at the Sunny Isles Beach at 173rd Street and Collins Avenue exceeded the Federal and State standard for enterococci, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The advisory recommends not swimming in the area for the time being.

Enterococci is a type of bacteria that normally inhabits the intestinal track of humans and animals. The bacteria could cause disease, infections or illness, and is an indicator of fecal pollution, according to FDH.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.