Swimmer suffers cardiac arrest near Key Biscayne hotel

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is fighting for his life after, officials said, he suffered a cardiac arrest while on the ocean behind a hotel in Key Biscayne, Saturday afternoon.

According to Key Biscayne Fire Rescue, the victim was spotted face down in the water behind The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, located at 455 Grand Bay.

Rescue crews pulled the man from the water and rushed him to Mercy Hospital. His condition is unknown.

