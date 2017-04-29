Swimmer dies after suffering cardiac arrest near Key Biscayne hotel

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after, officials said, he suffered a cardiac arrest while swimming in the ocean behind a hotel in Key Biscayne, Saturday afternoon.

According to Key Biscayne Fire Rescue, the victim was spotted floating in the water face down behind the Grand Bay Ritz-Carlton, located at 455 Grand Bay, just after 4 p.m.

Officials said the 60-year-old man was out in the ocean when the swim took a dangerous turn.

A witness who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera described the tense moments that followed. “He was out there floating, and people went to get him, pulled him onto the beach, and apparently he wasn’t breathing,” he said.

Good Samaritans started CPR until rescue crews arrived. “They worked on him for approximately a half hour,” said the witness.

The witness took a picture showing the crowd trying to save the swimmer’s life.

Miami Fire Rescue crews were called in for backup.

Officials said it’s still unclear whether the victim had a heart attack in the water or whether he started drowning and went into cardiac arrest.

Paramedics rushed him to Mercy Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s name.

