Swimmer dies after jumping in NE Miami-Dade bay

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A swimmer has died after, police said, he jumped into a bay in Northeast Miami-Dade, Monday evening.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the male swimmer jumped into the bay off Northeast 88th Street and Bayshore Drive.

MDPD and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene at around 7 p.m.

Paramedics transported the victim to North Shore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

