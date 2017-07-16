Swim safety event held at TY Park in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida event invited families to learn about swimming safety.

The Splash Your Way To Water Safety event took place at TY Park in Hollywood.

Hundreds of families took part in interactive demonstrations both in and out of the water.

The event took place Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, and was focused on keeping children safe.

David Marcus the Chairman of the Pediatric Associates Foundation, which organized the event, said, “Today, we’re trying ot keep all the children in Florida safe. We’re teaching them how to swim, how to do CPR, how to keep their pool safe and how to supervise your children in the pool. We don’t want any children drowning in the State off Florida.”

Organizers said the event was a big success, and they’re looking forward to holding more water safety demonstrations in the future.

