Swim instructor accused of sexually assaulting 2 students

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A swim instructor could face life in prison for allegedly giving lewd lessons to children.

Jury selection is underway in the case against Francisco De Aragon.

He ws arrested on May 20, 2015 for sexually abusing two swim students at the Deerfield Beach Aquatic Center.

According to police, De Aragon assaulted two students under the age of 12 in two different classes on the same day.

De Aragon could face life in prison if convicted on charges of sexual assault and lewd and lascivious molestation.

