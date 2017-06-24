MIAMI (WSVN) - Areas of Biscayne Bay remain under a swim advisory this weekend.

Due to high bacteria levels officials urged residents to avoid all recreational water activities east of Northeast Sixth Avenue, west of the Intracoastal Waterway, north to Broad Causeway and south to 79th Street.

Officials have nevertheless lifted the advisory from Northwest 17th Avenue to Northeast Sixth Avenue.

