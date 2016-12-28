Swim advisory lifted in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary advisory in Fort Lauderdale for water-related recreational activities has been lifted just in time for the end of winter break.

After 145,887 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled along the 600 to 700 blocks of Northwest 13th Street, Monday night, a precautionary advisory to avoid swimming, fishing and jet skiing was issued for the Hidden Harbors apartments, located at 1752 N.W. Third Terrace.

Fort Lauderdale City spokesman Matt Little said the cause of the spillage was a broken, 24-inch sewer main, which spewed untreated wastewater into the South Fork of Middle River.

“As a precaution, we have taken samples and are currently testing,” he said early this week. “We will have test result in approximately 24 hours.”

While the pipes were fixed, shortly after the spill, the advisory was in place until Wednesday.

