Swim advisory in effect for lakes, parks in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials have issued a swim advisory for lakes and bodies of water in several parks in Miami.

A precautionary swimming advisory will be put into effect for East Greynolds Park, Maule Lake and Oleta River State Park, Friday.

Officials advise the public to refrain from any water-based recreational activities during this time.

The advisory is a result of a broken sewer line in the area, which caused nearly 6,000 gallons of waste to enter the waterway.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department staff have already repaired the break and have posted signs around the affected areas.

The water warning will remain in place until tests turn up clear for two straight days.

