Sweetwater to take supplies to Florida Keys

SWEETWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — The City of Sweetwater is lending a helping hand to the Florida Keys.

Mayor Orlando Lopez, Sweetwater police and city employees will be heading down to the keys in a 50-foot semi-truck to bring items to first responders and city residents.

“Over the last week and a half, we’ve been helping the residents in the City of Sweetwater,” Lopez said. “We received so much outcry and help from the community that some of these efforts we’re going to take it down to the lower keys who sustained a lot more damages than we did.”

The truck will contain donated items from local city businesses such as: water, clothing, non-perishable foods, blankets and other items.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.