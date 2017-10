SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Families came to Zoo Miami this weekend for a “spook-tacular” time, just in time for Halloween.

Trick-or-treaters collected candy and got their faces painted, Saturday and Sunday, at the “Zoo Boo” event.

Admission included bounce houses, activities and a chance to see the animals.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.