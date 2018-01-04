Sweaters and blankets aplenty as South Florida takes on chilly temps

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s cold. At least it is for South Florida, and Floridians are doing their best to stay warm.

As locals look past the shorts and tank tops in their closets for their winter coats, certain organizations are making sure furry friends up for adoption are also cozy and warm.

“Typically, if it’s a short-haired pet, we recommend you put a little sweater on it,” said Lisa Mendheim of Broward County Animal Care. “If we’re chilly, so’s your dog and cat, and it’s real important. They’re not used to the cold weather. Neither are we, so it’s important that you bring your pets in.”

“There’s actually a chill warning for Broward County in South Florida for the next three days,” said Mendheim.

The warning has sent other organizations like the Homeless Voice on a mission to collect and pass out blankets to keep those on the streets a bit more comfortable.

“We’ll go to a sick shelter or the county shelter. We’ll hit them with blankets and give them three hot meals with MREs and just make sure they’re warm,” said Sean Cononie of the Homeless Voice.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue said that this is also a time to be cautious in regards to staying warm. They said if you plan on using a space heater, only turn it on while you are awake. Turn it off when you sleep to avoid causing a potential fire and use extra blankets.

