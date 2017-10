LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Reports of shots fired spawned a massive police response in Lauderhill, Thursday afternoon.

Dozens of officers as well as a SWAT team responded to a report of shots fired at a Winn Dixie, near Northwest 40th Avenue and 16th Street.

After several sweeps of the area, police determined there was no gunman or victims.

