SWAT team responds to Pompano Beach gun store burglary

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The SWAT team was called out to a Pompano Beach gun store, after reports of an overnight burglary.

The National Armory Guns & Range store is located near Northwest 27th Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard.

According to officials, at this point it is unknown if anything was taken.

An investigation is underway.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

