MIAMI (WSVN) - Pictures from the Miami Herald have revealed swastikas were spray painted onto palm trees near MacArthur Causeway.

The images were taken, Monday, on the northside of Interstate 395, near 13th Street.

According to the Miami Herald, Miami Police were not aware of the swastikas.

Police said there will be an investigation.

