Swastika spray-painted on car in Boca Raton Jewish community

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of a predominantly Jewish community in Boca Raton are demanding answers after, residents said, someone spray-painted a swastika on a car parked outside of a home, early Sunday.

The swastika was spray-painted on the driver’s side door of a black Ford Mustang parked on a small grassy area next to a sidewalk, off San Salvador Drive.

7News cameras captured 11-year-old Abe Lutz and his 9-year-old twin brothers Joseph and Judah looking at the swastika that was spray-painted outside of their home. Even at their age, the siblings are aware of the strong hatred behind the symbol.

“I got scared. Like, I didn’t know what was going on,” said Abe.

“It’s scary, ’cause I never saw anything like this,” said Judah.

The boys joined a crowd of neighbors who had gathered in front of the vandalized vehicle. “I am deeply offended by this,” said area resident Eli. “We live in a nice residential community, very peaceful, lively, with children playing and having a good time, and to wake up to this on a Sunday morning is just atrocious.”

The car is parked in a central location in the neighborhood, and with the driver’s side facing the street, the symbol is visible to all residents.

Rabbi Yaakov Gibbard, who teaches in the area, said this goes beyond vandalism. “That symbol is a symbol of hatred,” he said. “That symbol is a sign of anti-Semitism, which is virulent and awful, despicable and deplorable.”

Residents said they’re astonished this has happened in a community where Holocaust survivors live. “In this day and age, there is no excuse for that,” said Ayelet May. “Everybody’s well aware that that’s completely unacceptable.”

Community activist Yona Lunger said several concerned residents alerted him. “Lots of phone calls about this. They’re scared, people are scared,” he said. “They’re saying, ‘What is next? What is this about?'”

Area resident Aviva Reich said the act of vandalism is wrong, period. “Jewish or not really isn’t the point,” she said.

Residents have contacted the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and are searching for surveillance video that may have captured whoever was responsible.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.