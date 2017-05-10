Swastika graffiti found at Santaluces High School

LANTANA, Fla. (WSVN) — School officials believe a hate crime took place overnight after finding swastikas painted on a Lantana high school.

According to staff members, the graffiti was seen at Santaluces High School, Wednesday morning. Staff immediately painted over the swastikas before students arrived.

The graffiti was located on the outside walls near the gym and courtyard.

School police have begun to investigate the incident.

