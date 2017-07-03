Swastika found painted on building under construction in Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A luxury building under construction in Downtown Miami was vandalized with a swastika painted on its side.

7News Skyforce HD was flying around Downtown Miami when the crew discovered a swastika painted on the side of One Thousand Museum, a building that will offer high-end residences once completed.

After the symbol was discovered, 7News reached out to the building’s development and sales office but received no reply.

The building was designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid who died in 2016. The building houses condos as expensive as $5.5 million.

“I really can’t believe that so much hate and meanness in this world is here,” said passerby Solange.

Fans of the architect were stunned at the vandalism.

“I don’t understand why people are still killing each other, hating each other. I don’t understand,” said Elia, a fan of the building. “It’s a beautiful piece of art. How can you come and do such a stupid thing?”

Freddy, a Miami resident, said, “Man, that’s awful that in today’s day and age people are still willing to do such ignorant stuff like that. Especially in the City of Miami, where there’s a diverse community everywhere.”

“I think it’s something that’s stemming from a lot of hate speech that’s happening today, and it’s unfortunate that a lot of our officials haven’t taken a stronger stance on it,” said another resident, “so stuff like this is going to continue to happen.”

The 1000 Museum is slated to be finished in 2018.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

