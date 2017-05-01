Swap Shop owner, 86, pronounced dead in Hillsboro Beach home

HILLSBORO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – The owner of a popular South Florida business has died.

The Hillsboro Beach Police Department announced Monday morning that Swap Shop owner, 86-year-old Preston Henn, had died in his home Sunday evening.

Police notified Henn’s family before making the announcement.

According to police, officers and fire rescue workers attempted to resuscitate Henn but were unable to bring him back to consciousness.

