Fla. Turnpike reopens after SW Miami-Dade truck fire

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have reopened one southbound lane of the Florida Turnpike, just over an hour after a tractor trailer caught fire in Southwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the blaze on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike Extension, about 100 yards south of the Kendall Drive exit, at around 4:30 p.m.

Officials said the driver was able to pull off to the side of the road and exit the truck before it became fully engulfed.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene, just after 5 p.m., as crews put out the flames with a foam truck. The container itself was empty, so the roof collapsed.

Just after 5:30 p.m., authorities reopened one southbound lane. Traffic remained backed up on the roadway, so they urge motorists to seek alternate routes.

