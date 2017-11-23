SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the blaze sparked at Rinconcito Cubano of Sunset along Southwest 69th Street and 87th Avenue.

Crews responded to the business and extinguished the flames.

Officials believe the fire started in the kitchen.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the incident. No one was hurt.

