SW Miami-Dade residents describe violent tornado strike

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cleanup is underway in a South Florida neighborhood one day after, officials said, a tornado touched down, wreaking havoc on homes and businesses.

Surveillance video captures the moment the strong winds ripped off parts of a roof in Southwest Miami-Dade, sending it crashing into a yard.

Thirteen-year old Ricky Rubio said he was inches from the impact. “That thing was, like releasing sparks of electricity, and then the aluminum roof came and hit the side of the power lines in the house,” he said.

“I had a shock. I was scared when I saw it,” added Rubio.

The storm caused significant damage along Southwest 39th Street, near Southwest 97th Avenue, knocking down power lines, toppling trees and even busting out a car window.

A block away, resident Luis Lloro was still dealing with the aftermath, Sunday. He said the storm knocked out his bedroom windows.

A few blocks away, Bird Bowl on Southwest 40th Street was back up and running after the storm’s impact caused water to gush into the building, damaging a meeting room, and shutting off power.

“The ceiling came down and broke the new table, broke the new chairs,” said Bird Bowl manager Susan Coile. “Everything was busted. The water was ankle deep back there.”

Customers and employees at the bowling alley said they are happy the damage was not more severe. “These people here are like family,” said customer Ricardo Mesa. “The employees, the people who show up here, everybody has been here so long.”

Back in the residential area affected by the tornado, Rubio and his family are counting their blessings. “I’m thankful that nobody got hurt,” he said.

