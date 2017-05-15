SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames filled a home in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the fire near Southwest 141st Court and 103rd Terrace, just before 1:15 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames and black smoke coming from the residence. Video shot by crews shows black smoke billowing through the roof.

Firefighters quickly managed to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

