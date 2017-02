Photo by 7News Reporter and Anchor Lorena Estrada on Twitter ‏@EstradaLorena

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV slipped off a boat ramp and nearly sank into Biscayne Bay, Monday.

According to police, an SUV ended up in the water at the Watson Island Marina after it slid off a boat ramp.

Thankfully, everyone inside of the vehicle was able to exit before it sank.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.