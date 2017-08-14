SUV drives on top of railing on Airport Expressway near I-95

MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a near catastrophe, Monday, after an SUV drove nearly drove over the edge of the Airport Expressway.

The driver of the SUV spun out on the ramp and nearly went over the edge while driving on the eastbound SR 112 to southbound Interstate 95.

The SUV managed to break the guardrail and came to a rest facing backwards, with two wheels up on the wall.

The driver was not hurt, but crews temporarily closed the overpass.

