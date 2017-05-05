SUV driver slams into NE Miami-Dade apartment building, flees

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive in Northeast Miami-Dade came to a crashing end when, police said, an SUV slammed into an apartment building, Friday night.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver of a Cadillac Escalade crashed into a complex in the area of Northeast Sixth Street and 154th Street, at around 7:30 p.m. The motorist then took off on foot.

The crash shattered the glass on the patio of one unit, but no one was hurt.

If you have any information on the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

