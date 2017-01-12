SUV driver crashes into Palm Beach cellphone store

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — The driver of an SUV smashed their car through a Palm Beach County cellphone store, Thursday,

According to witnesses, the motorist drove into a T-Mobile store in Palm Springs.

There is no word as to what caused the driver to barrel into the business.

Cellphone video recorded by a witness captured extensive damage to the storefront.

Police said the motorist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.