SUV crashes into utility pole in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Live power lines have fallen across a street in Dania Beach after an SUV drove into a power pole, Wednesday afternoon.

Some people were trapped inside of the SUV around Northeast Second Street and Fifth Avenue, but they have since exited the vehicle.

FPL has been notified and have crews on the way to the scene to de-energize the lines.

Minor injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.