SUV burglaries caught on camera in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crook was captured on surveillance video trying to make his way into parked cars in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The video captured the scene as the man made his way into parked SUV vehicles near Southwest 31st Street and 144th Avenue, on Jan. 22.

He could be seen going inside of each vehicle and leaving with several items.

Police said the crook managed to steal cigarettes, flashlights and more than $2,000.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

