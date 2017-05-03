MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are on the scene of a suspicious package that was found in a parking garage in Downtown Miami, Wednesday afternoon.

According to investigators, the package was spotted on the first floor of the garage located along the 600 block of Northwest First Court, just before 4 p.m.

Officials said the bomb squad has been called out to the scene.

Miami-Dade Police is handling the case because the garage is a county building.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.