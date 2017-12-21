All clear given after suspicious item found in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police has given the all clear after the Broward Sheriff’s Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item found in Coral Springs, Thursday.

According to officials, the suspicious item was found near 2800 University Drive. Coral Springs Police evacuated the area while BSO Bomb Squad began their investigation.

Just before 2 p.m., police gave the all clear after finding no threat.

Traffic was temporarily shut down on University Drive while the authorities worked the scene. However, traffic has since returned to normal.

Suspicious item was recovered. No threat was found. All traffic will resume as normal. Thank you for your patience — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) December 21, 2017

