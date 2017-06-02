‘No hazard found’ after suspicious bag left outside Pulse Nightclub

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The Orlando Fire Department tweeted that a suspicious bag was left outside of the Pulse Nightclub, Friday morning.

According to the Orlando Fire Department, the unattended bag was left outside the nightclub, and bomb squad units were called in to investigate.

Update: OFD investigating unattended bag. Road closures remain as we asses the area. — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) June 2, 2017

Just before 10 a.m., the fire department sent another tweet stating there was no hazard found.

No hazard found. Roads set to reopen shortly. — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) June 2, 2017

Traffic in the area was shutdown, but roads are expected to reopen shortly, officials said.

